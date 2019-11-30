CB C.J. Williams talks about his commitment to the Army Black Knights
The Black Knights were able to pull in another quality skilled position player, when on Friday, November 22nd, cornerback C.J. Williams committed to the Army coaching staff, and he shared with GoBl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news