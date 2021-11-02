Countdown to Air Force: OC, Brent Davis (11/2) Meets with Media

Following today’s practice, Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis met with the media to discuss the Black Knights’ upcoming game against academy rival, Air Force.

Davis made it perfectly clear that the Falcons have a very talented defense, as previously pointed out by GBK Writer Joe Iacono in his weekly feature, GBK: 2021 Opponent Preview: Air Force - (Game #8). However, the OC covered several other topics, as Army prepares to take on Air Force on the road in Texas this Saturday.