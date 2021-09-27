Countdown to Army-Ball State (10/2): Head Coach Jeff Monken presser
Army is off to a hot 4-0 start for the 2021 football campaign and now they take their game on the road as they face off against Ball State on Saturday.
Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media this afternoon to discuss the Black Knights’ upcoming contest, player personnel, injuries and other topics.
Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say during today’s presser.
