Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-06 12:37:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Countdown to Army-Navy 2018 Preview: Midshipmen’s Special Teams

Pyqts2ceo9sfj30rvrqa
Navy's senior kicker Bennett Moehring
USA TODAY Sports - Bill Streicher
Gordon Larson
GBK Senior Writer

In our first two GoBlackKnights.com Navy preview articles we took an in-depth view of the Midshipmen offense and defense. We conclude our preview of Navy with a quick look at special teams along wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}