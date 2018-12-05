Army Black Knights' Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman GoBlackKnights.com



The Black Knight offense normally draws most of the attention from the media, in large part because it is different from most college offenses. The offense can control the tempo of the game by grinding out yardage on the ground. The defense doesn’t have that luxury as they have to be prepared to stop whatever the opponent offense attempts to do. Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman’s ‘D’ has been a major factor in the success of Army West Point, especially the past two seasons. Bateman’s success led to his selection as a finalist for the Broyles Award this year. Despite facing some of the most high powered offenses in the country, including the top ranked offense in the nation in the Sooners of Oklahoma, the Black Knights currently rank 16th in Scoring Defense, 12th in Rushing Defense, 26th in Passing Yards Allowed, and 11th in Total Defense. They rank 3rd in 3rd Down Conversion Defense and 35th in stopping 4th Down Conversion attempts. Tuesday evening, Bateman sat down with GoBlackKnights.com Publisher Charles Grevious for an one-on-one Q&A.

GBK: Let’s start with philosophy. When it comes to your philosophy around defense, can you share with the Army fans what Jay Bateman looks for in every contest from his defensive unit minus the opponent? Bateman: We go into every game to try the run and be aggressive, where we want to dictate to them and not have them dictate to us. And try to be multiple where they can’t say you know if get in this that we can get them in this coverage, get them in this blitz, get them in this coverage, get them in this front or whatever. We try to solve our problems with aggression. That’s kind of our mindset. Hey, if they are giving us problems with this, then let’s make them block us ... let’s try to wreck the front, let’s try to add some people to the pressure and see if they are comfortable doing that. I think that’s what has been really good for us these past couple of years is that we have really bright kids who play hard and we crank up the aggressiveness. It’s here and of course we are talking about the Army defense going head to head with the Navy offense ... the top two rushing offense in the nation. And as you just indicated, you have about a month to prepare for this game - can you gage at all how tuned in your defense is for this game on Saturday? Charles, you know how it is ... we’ve never really stop practicing for these guys. We spend most Sundays during the season working on option strategy and our kids .... I watch them pretty every Friday and I want to try and keep a running count in my mind on what they are doing or they doing different stuff. What has been interesting the last couple of years is that we haven’t got their normal offense, we’ve gotten kind of a new offense. And in fairness you have 2-weeks and 10-practices to do something new. I feel like in the 11 games this season, our kids have been ready to go, they’ve been prepared and dialed in every week, so I don’t expect this week for the biggest game they are playing to be any different.

GBK: Our readers on GoBlackKnights.com are speculating about the possibilities for Malcolm Perry taking some snaps at quarterback. Has the defense been preparing for that contingency? Bateman: Yes and first of all, I think Malcolm Perry is a really talented player ... I mean a competitive kid and good player. Anytime we play someone who has a guy like Malcolm Perry we are going to spend time where he aligns, what plays he can run, how they affect us with him at that position. So for sure we have contingency plans for him to play quarterback. Last year we were pretty confident that’s what we were going to get and so we kind of crafted our defense with the thought in mind with 60-70% of our defense with him at quarterback and 30-40% with Abey at quarterback and this year it is probably the opposite. But we certainly have enough defense for either one of them and I think it’s just going to be a matter of what we are getting. I think it’s going to be a matter of our kids handling the new stuff that are going to spring on us.

"I tell everyone that I am focused on Army-Navy now and to win this game. I love it here, I love coaching for Jeff [Monken] and that’s kind of where it is. If something came up, it comes up but right now I am pretty comfortable here at West Point working for what I think is the best head coach in the country. " — Bateman responding to rumors of him leaving Army West Point for other coaching opportunities

GBK: Speaking of speculation, your name continues to pop up and even recently Rivals.com had your name of the list for possible replacement for the DC job at Ole Miss. That being said, where do you stand when it comes to potential opportunities beyond Army West Point? Bateman: You know Charles and we have talked about this before ... every year this time of year when we have success, people contact you and that’s really flattering and a lot of that is a testament to our players. I tell everyone that I am focused on Army-Navy now and to win this game. I love it here, I love coaching for Jeff [Monken] and that’s kind of where it is. If something came up, it comes up but right now I am pretty comfortable here at West Point working for what I think is the best head coach in the country.

GBK: When you look back at this season, what are some of the things that you are most proud of when it comes to this 2018 defensive unit? Bateman: You know I think ... I was watching a bunch of them this weekend and I kind of go back and see what gave us some problems and what might Navy look at in our body of work and that they had some problems with this and they had some problems with that. I think that what has impressed me is that I think that our kids have improved a lot. Even some of our older kids are playing better these last 3-4 weeks than they were the first 3-4 weeks and I am proud of that. I think we’ve been ... well we didn’t play well that first game [vs. Duke], but since then we have been really consistent. I think our kids have prepared really well and fundamentally we have played really well. And when you have an offense like ours and if you can play consistently on defense, you have a chance to win every game.

GBK: Most fans know the names of Gibby, Christiansen, Riley, Brinson, Nachtigal, etc ... but what player this year on the ‘D’ who might fall under the radar when it comes to notoriety, whereby when you see him in practice, film sessions and on Saturdays ... well that guy you can say that he’s a baller. Who would that be and why that player? Bateman: You know the kid who I think had a good year for us and I don’t know coming into the year that we would be counting on him as much is Mike Reynolds. I trust him so much now Charles. He prepares, he’s so much more mature than he was even a year ago. He has made some really big plays for us. I would say that’s a guy who I am really happy with and really impressed with and I know that he’s going to play great in this next one. He has great ball skills, he’s become more physical and has done a great job as a punt returner. He’s just a really really good player.