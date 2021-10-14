Countdown to Army-Wisconsin: LB, Andre Carter & SB, Tyrell Robinson

When the Army Black Knights walk onto the stage at Madison, it will be one of the most interesting non-conference clashes for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Good Old Fashion Football as they call it. You see, Army’s offensive identity is tied to their triple-option, which is ranked 2nd in the nation in rushing. On the other side is the Badgers’ defense, which is No. 1 in the nation in rushing defense.

If you combined that with the fact that Army and Wisconsin are No. 1 & No. 2 for the fewest amount of time an opponent has possessed the ball, respectively speaking … #OldSchool.

After yesterday’s practice session, OLB Andre Carter and Slotback Tyrell Robinson. Let’s hear what both players had to say relative to Saturday’s upcoming contest against Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference.