Countdown to Wisconsin: OC Brent Davis, Tyhier Tyler & Julian McDuffie

Countdown to the Wisconsin Badgers: OC Brent Davis; QB, Tyhier Tyler & CB, Julian McDuffie chime in:

Despite having a bye-week, the Army Black Knights remained ranked 2nd in the nation in rushing with an impressive 318 yards per game.

However, the Black Knights take their rushing credentials to the midwest on Saturday where they not only go head-to-head with Big Ten opponent Wisconsin, but a Badgers defense that is very impressive themselves and who are currently the No. 1 ranked rushing defense in the nation, whereby they have held opponents on average to 42 yards per game.

Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis and offensive crew will surely have their work cut out for them on Saturday. The OC, along with QB, Tyhier Tyler & CB, Julian McDuffie met with the media this afternoon after today’s practice, so let’s hear what the Davis and players had to say.