Danny Verpaele Joins Football Coaching Staff; Two Coaches Promoted
WEST POINT, NY – Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the hiring of safeties coach Danny Verpaele on Tuesday.
Verpaele has spent the last four years (2019-22) at Kennesaw State serving as the defensive coordinator since 2020.Verpaele is no stranger to West Point, as he served as a quality control coach for Army on Jeff Monken's staff from 2014-15.
"I'm excited to be back at West Point for a second go around. The brotherhood here is unmatched. I'm looking forward to working with these young men and coaches that represent Army football." - Danny Verpaele
In 2021, Verpaele led the Owls to the top-ranked scoring defense in the Big South Conference and 18th ranked in the FCS allowing 19.5 points per game. The defensive coordinator also helped guide KSU to the top-ranked red zone defense in the FCS at 57.6%.
Verpaele was a key in the development of linebacker Evan Thompson, who went on to earn First Team All-Big South honors. Under Verpaele's play calling, Thompson set a new school record for total tackles in a single season (118) and became the first player in KSU history to record 10+ tackles in three consecutive games.
In his first year with Kennesaw State at 2020, the defense finished the season with the No. 3 total defense in the nation, while also ranking in the Top-25 in the country in a slew of other categories, including rushing defense (5th), fumble recoveries (15th), third down defense (18th) and passing yards allowed (22nd).
Prior to Kennesaw State, he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers' coach at Valdosta State (2017-19). Under his defensive leadership, the Blazers captured the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship with a perfect 14-0 mark for the first time in program history.
In 2018, Verpaele's defense led the Gulf South Conference in turnovers (27) and red zone defense (65.2 percent), which ranked eighth and ninth nationally.
He is familiar with developing NFL talent, as two members of his defense, Stephen Denmark and Iseoluwape Jedede, found themselves in the league after the 2018 season. Denmark was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears, while Jedede was signed by the Indianapolis Colts.
Before his time at Valdosta State, Verpaele made stops as an assistant coach Jacksonville University (2016), Army (2014-15) and as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2013. He began his coaching career at the Virginia Military Institute as an assistant coach in 2009.
Verpaele was a three-year letterman as a strong safety at the University of South Florida from 2004-08 and was named a Sporting News Freshman All-American following his rookie season. He played in 31 contests and registered 110 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss during his career.
Additionally, Army has announced the promotions of two coaches on staff, Daryl Dixon and Cortney Braswell.
Dixon sees his responsibilities shift to Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks and Braswell shifts to Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers.
Dixon will be entering his eighth season coaching at West Point in 2023 where he has coached the cornerbacks since 2019, and has also spent time coaching the outside linebackers (2016-18).
Last season, Dixon helped lead a secondary unit that gave up the third fewest passing yards in all of college football (160.0) per game.
Army's defense yielded opponents to under 150 passing yards in four contests last season, including under 100 in two.
Cornerbacks Cameron Jones, Jabari Moore, and Jaydan Mayes each logged interceptions.
Braswell enters his third season at Army, joining the staff in 2021 as an inside linebackers coach.
Last season, Braswell was instrumental in the development of junior linebacker Leo Lowin, who accumulated 100 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He recorded five games of 10+ tackles, including logging a career-high 16 tackles vs. Navy, which was good enough to be named the Army-Navy Game player of the game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.
With his team-high 100 tackles on the season, he marked the first Army player to surpass 100+ tackles on the season since Cole Christiansen (112) in 2019. Lowin was also one of three FBS players to record 100+ tackles, 3+ sacks and 2+ INTs this year.
In his first season in 2021, Braswell aided in the development of then senior LB Arik Smith, who posted 86 tackles (40 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Smith's performance led him to be selected as the 2021 recipient of the Defender of the Nation Award.
VERPAELE'S COACHING CAREER
YEAR: SCHOOL – POSITION
2014-15: Army West Point – Quality Control Coach
2016: Jacksonville State – Assistant Coach
2017-19: Valdosta State - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
2020-22: Kennesaw State – Defensive Coordinator
2023: Army West Point – Safeties
