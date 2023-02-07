WEST POINT, NY – Army Head Coach Jeff Monken has announced the hiring of safeties coach Danny Verpaele on Tuesday.

Verpaele has spent the last four years (2019-22) at Kennesaw State serving as the defensive coordinator since 2020.Verpaele is no stranger to West Point, as he served as a quality control coach for Army on Jeff Monken's staff from 2014-15.

"I'm excited to be back at West Point for a second go around. The brotherhood here is unmatched. I'm looking forward to working with these young men and coaches that represent Army football." - Danny Verpaele

In 2021, Verpaele led the Owls to the top-ranked scoring defense in the Big South Conference and 18th ranked in the FCS allowing 19.5 points per game. The defensive coordinator also helped guide KSU to the top-ranked red zone defense in the FCS at 57.6%.

Verpaele was a key in the development of linebacker Evan Thompson, who went on to earn First Team All-Big South honors. Under Verpaele's play calling, Thompson set a new school record for total tackles in a single season (118) and became the first player in KSU history to record 10+ tackles in three consecutive games.

In his first year with Kennesaw State at 2020, the defense finished the season with the No. 3 total defense in the nation, while also ranking in the Top-25 in the country in a slew of other categories, including rushing defense (5th), fumble recoveries (15th), third down defense (18th) and passing yards allowed (22nd).

Prior to Kennesaw State, he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator/linebackers' coach at Valdosta State (2017-19). Under his defensive leadership, the Blazers captured the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship with a perfect 14-0 mark for the first time in program history.

In 2018, Verpaele's defense led the Gulf South Conference in turnovers (27) and red zone defense (65.2 percent), which ranked eighth and ninth nationally.

He is familiar with developing NFL talent, as two members of his defense, Stephen Denmark and Iseoluwape Jedede, found themselves in the league after the 2018 season. Denmark was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears, while Jedede was signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Before his time at Valdosta State, Verpaele made stops as an assistant coach Jacksonville University (2016), Army (2014-15) and as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2013. He began his coaching career at the Virginia Military Institute as an assistant coach in 2009.

Verpaele was a three-year letterman as a strong safety at the University of South Florida from 2004-08 and was named a Sporting News Freshman All-American following his rookie season. He played in 31 contests and registered 110 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss during his career.



