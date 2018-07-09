DB Joel Barrows discusses his offer from the Army Black Knights
At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, Joel Barrows already is wearing the size of a Division I college safety, although at Brooks College Preparatory High School in Chicago (IL) he primarily sees action as thei...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news