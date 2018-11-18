Back in April, defensive end Christian Harris had the Rivals 3-star designation next to his name. However and as does happen, the 6-foot-3, 255 pounder would later see his profile with 2-stars versus the original 3-stars. However, and as often reported here on GoBlackKnights.com, that when it comes to Army head coach Jeff Monken and his staff ... stars and rankings are nice, but not as significant as to whether the recruit himself is a fit for the Black Knights’ systems and schemes on either side of the ball. Such is the case with Harris, who made an official visit to West Point this weekend, and according to the very talented defense end, there were several items that stood out during his time on campus. “I became closer with all the coaches to be honest,” stated Harris, who was joined by his mother Lisa on the trip. “I got there Friday from the airport to the team hotel and ate and went to team meetings, then I went bowling with some guys from the team. Then Saturday I woke up ate and went to the Hall of Fame room and watch the team get ready for game day.”

"It [official visit] was amazing,” declared Harris ... it was all I wanted and more right now Army is my front runner" — 2-star DE Christian Harris

Harris also acknowledged that being at West Point this weekend allowed for him to truly pick up on the real vibe of the program. “Yes sir, it was my first time at West Point and just seeing the brotherhood in person and how close the guys are is what stood out,” he explained, whose mother confirmed the same sentiments. “To be honest with you, it’s been amazing,” said Lisa Harris, Christian’s mom, who was just speaking about her first 24-hours on campus as she spoke to GBK Saturday evening. It’s been nothing like I expected, because I thought it would be a more robotic type atmosphere. But the coaches, the staff and even the players ... it’s really been an amazing experience. Actually, I haven’t even viewed the campus yet, but the tour should come tomorrow (Sunday) morning. “Yes, I could see my son here and it’s not so much about the football. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a football fanatic. But I’m looking at the overall picture, the big picture, his career, his life and it is so much more than football at West Point and I truly saw that the last few days.”

The product of Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School, who has over 30 offers and he readily admitted that the Army Black Knights sit atop his list when it comes to colleges. “It [official visit] was amazing,” declared Harris. “It was all I wanted and more right now Army is my front runner” So, has there been any conversation surrounding the possibility of the defensive end committing to Army West Point? “Yes sir, Coach Monken asked when and I told him I didn’t want to rush anything and I wanted to go home and pray,” Harris explained.

