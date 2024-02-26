Jaden Rogers made the announcement yesterday that he has committed to the Black Knights. When GBK was tagged on the defensive end’s Twitter post, we reached out to him immediately and his first response was … “Committed”. The product of Brighton (MI) Brighton High School went on to fill us in on his Sunday announcement surrounding his verbal pledge to the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff. “I reached out to coach Sean Cronin on Tuesday night,” he explained. “He was beyond excited and then told me I was the first one, which I was surprised by that.”

THE DECISION

“Me and my dad were sitting at the kitchen table going over visits we had lined up and this and that for recruiting,” declared Rogers. “And honestly I wanted nothing to do with any of those other schools. West Point lined up with all of our needs and wants. From the people to the location to the uniforms. It was perfect and I was like why go chasing all these other schools if what I want is already at my fingertips. So I decided that night I was gonna make the call to coach and that’s what I told coach and that I’m ready to shut down my recruiting.”

Jaden Rogers and dad during the defensive end's recent Junior Day visit to West Point

“Also set up dates to get back out there,” added the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder, who shared that he has been in communication with Head Claoch Jeff Monken, albeit it indirectly. “Just over text, where he texted … Welcome to the Long Gray Line and the Army Football Brotherhood! BEAT navy! Coach Monken.”

DECIDING FACTORS - IN HIS OWN WORDS

According to Rogers, several factors led him to his college decision. • “First and foremost, I’ve always wanted to serve in the United States Military.” • “Secondly like I said before the people at West Point are some of the best people I’ve met in my life. And they’re the kind of people you want to spend some of the most important days of your life with.” • “And overall everything lines up nicely, for my education, money, uniforms, food, and location. I love it all.’

The recruiting process for high school athletes can certainly be a rollercoaster of emotions. On one hand, it's thrilling to be noticed by college programs, go on recruiting visits, and imagine the possibilities. But it can also be draining to manage the constant calls, emails, campus tours, expectations from coaches, and pressure to perform. “It feels like a huge weight lifted off me,” Rogers stated. “I feel a great deal of closure. The recruitment process has been some of the best and worst days of my life and I’m truly glad I stuck to it. It’s been very nice to give back to others and not be focused up on my recruitment.” Roger, who currently holds a 3.44 GPA and will make his first stop at the academy via the USMAPS, indicated that his commitment to Army West Point is solid. “I had plans to head out to Air Force on March 7th and 8th, but we canceled them and now headed out to West Point March 7th-8th,” he boldly stated.

2023 JUNIOR FOOTBALL SEASON

During his 2023 junior campaign, Roger led his team in tackles with 58, 11 TFLs and 6 sacks, which resulted in him being named All-Region as well as All-Conference.

ANNIVERSARY NOTABLE

Rogers’ commitment and it being the first for the 2025 recruiting class is very close to the exact date that Rivals 3-Star DL Matt Gemma became the 1st commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.