As we outlined in last week’s article, “Black Knights of Army West Point set to host huge official visit weekend”, defensive end prospect Maximus Villar is one of several recruits who will be making their way to the academy for their OV for this upcoming weekend.

GoBlackKnights.com caught with the 6-foot-3, 235 pounder out of Miami (FL) by the way of Christopher Columbus High School to get his perspective of his recruiting by the Army Black Knights and his scheduled official visit.

“This will be my first time visiting the West Point campus,” shared Villar, whose recruiting has been handled by cornerback coach, Daryl Dixon. “I am looking forward to seeing a prestigious school where I can attend and grow as a student athlete.”

“But I have spoken with numerous coaches from West Point within the past few weeks and it was about my first official visit.”

According to Villar, who has several offers under his belt ... his has yet to finalize his summary itinerary when it comes to unofficial or official visits.

So, what is his level of interest in Army, especially knowing hat they were one of the top defenses in the nation in 2018 and they are ranked the No. 19 team in the country; that they are the top leadership school in the country, one of the top schools in the nation academically and how does their 3-4 defense fit into your style as a defensive player?

"I am very excited to see West Point for the first time and to witness all of these amazing things in person," Villar declared. "As I approach the visit, West Point is a very viable candidate and I am excited to learn more about their great program. Their 3-4 defense is a great fit for me as a rush end due to the versatility it requires."