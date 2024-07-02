DE Tommy Ghislandi details Army Football commitment
DE Tommy Ghislandi, currently holds offers from Army, Kent State, and Air Force, but has also been in communication with the likes of Colgate, Lehigh, SDSU, Fordham, Cornell, and Northwestern (slig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news