Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 08:29:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive end Reed Chandler is now an Army Black Knight

Buzycvirbjviimng59ig
DE Reed Chandler, Head Coach Jeff Monken and LB Spencer Jones
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

“Two newest commits,” bellowed a very excited Reed Chandler, as he was alluding the fact that he and Spencer Jones joined the Army Black Knights 2019 recruiting class during the “Knight on the Huds...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}