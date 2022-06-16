Defensive lineman prospect Caleb Graham joins the 2023 recruiting class

Even if the Black Knights were not to receive the commitment from any other defensive tackle prospects for their 2023 recruiting class, one could surely say that the Army coaching staff has done a solid job at that position.

With Rivals 3-star defensive tackle/nose guard being the team’s first commit for the class Matt Gemma and then you add talented Patrick Kendall, things look solid at that spot.

Well, you can now at Caleb Graham to the commit list of defensive tackles, although Graham's versatility can have him fitting into a variety of D-Line positions.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder out of Maryville (TN) Maryville High School has become the Black Knights' 12th verbal pledge thus far, as he made it official on Wednesday.

“I committed to Coach (Cortney) Braswell on the phone, but I also talked to other coaches on the staff and they’re all very excited,” shared Graham, who also holds an offer from Navy.

“The conversation I had with Coach Braswell was awesome. When talking to him, he said that it already seemed like I knew where I was supposed to be going and he was right. I had already talked to my family about it, I had prayed and thought about it a lot, so I told him I was coming home.”

According to Graham, who had already taken an unofficial visit to West Point back on April 9th, he also heard from Head Coach Jeff Monken relative to yesterday’s commitment.

“He sent me a text after I got off the phone with Coach Braswell and welcomed me to the brotherhood and said they’re all excited to have me,” Graham joyfully declared.