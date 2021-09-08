DL, Kwabeba Bonsu & FB, Anthony Adkins talk upcoming game & more
Army is just 3-days away from their home opener, as they look to build on their 1-0 record hosting Western Kentucky.
After Wednesday’s practice, senior defensive lineman Kwabeba Bonsu and sophomore fullback Anthony Adkins met with the media.
Let’s hear what both players had to say.
DL, Kwabeba Bonsu
FB, Anthony Adkins
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?