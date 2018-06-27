DL North Peters makes a return visit to Army West Point
Last Tuesday (6/19) defensive lineman North Peters was making his 2nd visit to the historic West Point campus, home of the Army Black Knights.This served as an opportunity for Peters to reflect on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news