Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 10:50:38 -0500') }} football Edit

DL/OL Dean Colton finds himself on Army’s football radar

A3hss4v8hmwg0lmtm8ug
OL/DL Dean Colton out of Atlanta, Georgia
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Atlanta (GA) Marist High School product Dean Colton is one of Army’s most recent ‘hot’ prospects.Colton is being recruiting on both sides of the ball by the Black Knights staff, which means either ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}