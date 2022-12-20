All-State quarterback prospect Kenyon Goodin is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound dual-threat signal caller. Yesterday, the product of Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville, Kentucky notified the Army coaching staff that he is ready to become a Black Knight. “I told Coach (Blake) Powers this morning and his reaction was great,” shared Goodin in his Monday afternoon conversation with GBK. “He was very excited that I chose West Point and talked about how I would never regret committing here.” “The conversation with Coach Powers was great. We talked about the pros to going to West Point and how it could set me up after playing football.” Goodin confirmed that he also had a dialogue with Black Knights’ head coach Jeff Monken following his verbal pledge. “I have exchanged texts with Coach Monken about my commitment,” the QB confirmed. “That occurred this morning also, right after I spoke with Coach Powers. I was in school and I stepped out of class just to share with Coach Monken. He came to my school on December 15th and I had just talked to him on the phone today.”

Deciding Factors

The proverbial question is, what led Goodin to say yes to Army West Point? “I would say the deciding factors would be the fact that it is a great academy to be a part of and the atmosphere of the game when I went,” said Goodin, referring to being on the grounds of West Point as the Black Knights hosted UConn. “It was just a great place to play and knew it was the place to go as soon as I visited.”

Coaching Turnover

We asked Goodin if he had heard the very recent news that offensive coordinator Brent Davis was no longer with the program and what was his initial reaction to the news. “Yes, that was mentioned to me late last night,” he said. “My reaction was shocked at first, but as I was told more about it, I believe that it is pointing West Point in the right direction.” What Goodin brings to the program is the ability be effective both as a runner and passer. “I think it feels good knowing that I can run the ball and be able to play in this offense,” he declared. “I know things are subject to change and become a more revised version of the option and I feel like that fits me a lot more.” “I think it is very even (his running & passing abilities) when it comes to that. I would say that I am a very natural runner but with the throwing side I had to put in the extra time to get to the point I am at right now.”