QB Kelvin Hopkins in action GoBlackKnights.com



It was a game that Army West Point was expected to lose, but the way it happened was not what people expected. Kelvin Hopkins passed for more yards than the offense generated on the ground, and it was the passing game that kept them in the game as the Blue Devil defense held Army to 168 yards rushing in 47 attempts for a mediocre 3.6 yards per carry, not enough to sustain a ground attack. Army needed to win the turnover battle, but they put it on the ground 5 times for two turnovers to just one turnover for Duke. The 7 penalties for 69 yards contributed to a few stalled possessions as well. To top things off, Army missed both of its field goal attempts, and Duke managed to start with good field position most of the night.

First Quarter

After the defense forced Duke to punt on their first drive, Hopkins completed an 11 yard pass to wide receiver Glen Coates, who fumbled the ball but recovered for a first down. On the very next play, fumbled the ball again, but this time the Blue Devils recovered on the Army 30. The defense held on to force Duke to settle for a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. Taking advantage of the new fair catch rule on kickoffs, Army launched its second drive from the 25 and was moving the ball well to the Duke 16 where they faced a 3d and 5 situation. Monken called a pass play that was well defended, and Landon Salyers missed right on a 33 yard field goal attempt. Duke started their final drive of the opening quarter on the 20 and got as far as the Army 32 before time ran out. Duke held a slim 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter despite a couple of big miscues by the Army offense.

Second Quarter

Sophomore running back Brittain Brown completed the Duke drive with runs of 4, 11, and 12 yards to score Duke’s first touchdown and extend their lead to 10-0. Brown seemed to come up with key runs all night long.

GoBlackKnights.com



Army launched its second drive and moved the ball from the 25 to the Duke 30, but on second and 6, slotback Kell Walker fumbled the ball and Duke recovered on their own 29. It didn’t take Duke long to capitalize on the fumble. After a 9 yard run to the 38, Daniel Jones threw a perfect 61 yard pass to Aaron Young who had a one step lead and a 6 inch height advantage over cornerback Javhari Bourdeau who was covering him on the play. Bourdeau made the tackle to stop the touchdown, but Jones ran it in from a yard out on the next play to extend the Duke lead to 17-0.

CB Javhari Bourdeau GoBlackKnights.com



Hopkins fumbled the ball on the second play of the next drive, but offensive lineman Austin Schuffert recovered to keep the drive alive, but the drive bogged down at the Army 45 when Duke held Woolfolk to 2 yards, Andy Davidson to one yard, and Hopkins failed to complete his pass attempt on 3d and 7. Zach Potter came in to punt the ball away and made a nice pooch kick that Duke caught on their own 7. Jones completed a few short passes to get to the 30, but then Jones was forced to run the ball and time ran out to end the half with Duke holding a 17-0 lead.

Third Quarter

After calling for a fair catch on the first two kickoff returns, Walker tried to run the ball out on the opening kickoff of the second half and only got to the 14 before he was hauled down, and Army had to start deep in their own territory. On 3d and 2, Walker had a 4 yard gain that was negated by an illegal block call that set up a 3d and 12. Hopkins’ pass attempt to Walker was incomplete and Nick Schrage came in to punt it away. He got off a 46 yard kick, but it was low, and Duke got a 15 yard return to the Army 45 to start their first drive of the half. Senior safety James Gibson sacked Jones for a 6-yard loss, forcing a fumble that defensive lineman Wunmi Oyetuga recovered for Army’s only turnover of the evening, and Army had the ball back on their own 45. Army was called for a false start on the first play of the next drive to bring up a 1st and 15. Hopkins was held to no gain and then Walker lost 6 yards to bring up a 3d down and 21, but Hopkins completed a perfect pass to Walker for 32 yards and a first down. Then Army reverted to its classic ground attack moving the ball relentlessly on the ground for another 66 yards and Army’s first score to close the gap to 17-7. At this point, it appeared as though Army was ready to launch a counteroffensive, but the optimism didn’t last long. Duke returned the kickoff to their 32 and Jones completed a 14 yard pass to the 46. Ryan Parker was called for a face-mask, tacking on an additional 15 yards to the Army 39. Six plays later, Jackson ran the ball in from the 7 to regain a 17 point lead for Duke at 24-7. The next Army drive started off like several others with a 10 yard holding call on Schuffert that gave Army a 1st and 20 at the 15. Coates couldn’t hang on to Hopkins first pass attempt bringing up a 2d and 20, but Hopkins found Walker open for a 28 yard first down to sustain the drive. A fumble by Sandon McCoy nearly ended that drive, but Army recovered and gave Hopkins another chance. On the next play, Hopkins found Cam Harrison wide open for a 45 yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 24-14. Salyers attempted a squib kick that Duke downed on their own 32 to start their next drive and they reached the 42 before time ran out in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

TJ Rahming ran the ball for 16 yards to start the final quarter, Jackson added 4 on the ground and then Jones completed a 13 yard pass to Rahming for a first down on the Army 25. On the next play, Jones put the ball over the head of Bourdeau and into the hands of Young for another touchdown to widen the lead to 31-14. Army converted two fourth down attempts to sustain the next drive to the Duke 28 despite a couple of false start penalties, but Duke defense stiffened and Salyers was sent in to attempt a 45 yard field goal. The snap was high and Duke blocked the kick, returning it to the Army 35. The Army defense held Duke to a 30 yard field goal to end the scoring for the evening. Hopkins went into full passing mode for the final series, but Duke was playing pass all the way and Hopkins failed to complete on all three attempts dropping his completion rate below 50% for the evening.

Quickie Statistics

WR Cam Harrison had a solid outing on Friday GoBlackKnights.com



- Fullback Calen Holt led all Army rushers with 54 yards in 7 attempts for a 7.7 average. Most of his rushing attempts were to the outside, which leads us to believe he was being employed more as a slot than a B-back. - Army used 5 B-backs in the game. - Hopkins completed 10 of 21 Attempts for a whopping 197 yards, which was 29 yards more than the team gained on the ground. - Wide receiver Cam Harrison led all receivers with 92 yards on 3 catches including the touchdown. Glen Coates caught 3 passes for 23 yards, Kell Walker caught 2 passes for 60 yards, and slotback Jordan Asberry caught 2 passes for 22 yards. - Coach Monken took advantage of the new kickoff rules with 4 fair catches inside the 25 to only one return attempt that reached the 14 yard line. Cornerback Elijah Riley lead the team in Total Tackles with 7. Safety Jaylon McClinton and inside linebacker James Nachtigal had 6 each and Javhari Bourdeau contributed 5.