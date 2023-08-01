Finucane Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army football team captain Connor Finucane has been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which recognizes 91 returning standout interior linemen.
Finucane, who was named one of four team captains for this upcoming season has started 25 consecutive games across Army's offensive line dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season. Over the course of his career, he has been named a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first-teamer, a 2022 second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent and a 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second-teamer.
A native of Baton Rouge, La., Finucane helped lead Catholic High School to a state championship.
The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.
Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week's honored player will be added at that time.
The Outland Trophy, celebrating 78 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.
Following is the complete 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List.
2023 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST
G Isaiah Adams, Illinois,
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State,
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona,
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OT X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
G AJ Gillie, Louisiana
DT Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
OT Graham Barton, Duke
OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt
DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
OT Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State
G Justin Osborne, SMUG Cade Bennett, San Diego State
DT Mike Hall Jr., Ohio StateC Thor Paglialong, Air Force
OT Cade Beresford, Boise State
OT Makai Hart, UTSA
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
DT Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming
C Gus Hartwig, Purdue
G Lokahi Pauole, UCF
G Keaton Bills, Utah
OT Christian Haynes, UConn
OT Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
G Tyler Booker, Alabama
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
G Prince Pines, Tulane
DT Brandon Brown, UTSA
C Isaiah Helms, App State
OT Nolan Potter, NIU
OT Jeremiah Byers, Florida State
DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
G Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Central Michigan
OT Will Campbell, LSU
C Bryan Hudson, Louisville
DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
DT James Carpenter, James Madison
G Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State
G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
DT Kendy Charles, Liberty
DT Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
DT Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina
DT Elijah Chatman, SMU
DT McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M
DT Justin Rogers, Auburn
C Duke Clemens, UCLA
G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
OT Nick Rosi, Toledo
G Javion Cohen, Miami
DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
G Keylan Rutledge, Middle Tennessee
OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
G Matthew Jones, Ohio State
OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU
OT Clay Servin, Rice
G Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
C Ethan Crowe, Ball State
OT Nick Kidwell, James Madison
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
G Jarrett Kingston, USC
DT Junior Tafuna, Utah
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
OT JC Latham, Alabama
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
C Justin Dedich, USC
OT Sataoa Laumea, Utah
G Mose Vavao, Fresno State
OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
G Quantavious Leslie, WKU
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
KT Leveston, Kansas State
DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
G Connor Finucane, Army
C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
G Bucky Williams, App State
OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU
OT Javon Foster, Missouri
DT Fish McWilliams, UAB
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
