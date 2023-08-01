WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army football team captain Connor Finucane has been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which recognizes 91 returning standout interior linemen.

Finucane, who was named one of four team captains for this upcoming season has started 25 consecutive games across Army's offensive line dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season. Over the course of his career, he has been named a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first-teamer, a 2022 second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent and a 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second-teamer.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Finucane helped lead Catholic High School to a state championship.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week's honored player will be added at that time.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 78 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Following is the complete 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List.





2023 OUTLAND TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST

G Connor Finucane, Army

