Florida O-lineman Pearson Toomey joins the 2019 Army recruiting class
Jacksonville (FL) Bolles High School offensive line prospect Pearson Toomey made his college decision this weekend and the 6-foot-3, 260 pounder verbally committed to the Black Knights of Army.The ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news