To the delight of many of the GoBlackKnights.com subscribers, Army West Point made it into the Top 25 in two polls this week. It was another “first time since...” accomplishment for this year’s team. The last time Army made the top 25 was in 1996, a year that keeps popping up in the “since” comments.

Focus on the Team Goals

It’s easy to understand why our fans get excited about making the Top 25, but we only hope that it hasn’t become a distraction for anyone associated with the team. We and they must keep in mind that the team goal is to finish in the Top 25, and Army West Point will need at least one more win and more likely two to accomplish that goal. A loss to Navy would knock Army out of the Top 25 and put a real damper on the team’s proud record.

Head coach Jeff Monken understands this perfectly. His comment upon learning that Army West Point had made it into the Top 25 was as follows:

"One of the goals our team set during preseason was to finish the year in the top-25. It's certainly nice for our team to be recognized at this point and it is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our players and staff. But we have two of the biggest games of the year still to play … the Army-Navy Game and the bowl game. We are now focusing our efforts entirely to the game against Navy in three weeks. We are thankful to those that voted for us and feel we are worthy of a ranking in the top-25. Hopefully our team will continue to win and earn the same recognition when the season is complete."

We Hear You Coach

We at GBK will attempt to follow Monken’s advice and focus our own attention on the upcoming game against Navy. Those of us who spent four years finishing the Alma Mater with the Beat Navy cheer, understand the annual import of the Navy game to the Corps, and it takes on added importance this season with a second CiC win on the line as well as the chance to finish the season in the Top 25.



