WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Army West Point football is represented with 13 players on the 2023 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent Team, announced by the organization.

Army sees four first-team selections, OL Connor Finucane, DB Quindrelin Hammonds, LB Leo Lowin, and DB Bo Nicolas-Paul.

LB Jimmy Ciarlo, QB Bryson Daily, OL Jackson Filipowicz, TE Joshua Lingenfelter, K Quinn Maretzki, DB Jabari Moore, RB Kanye Udoh, DB Jabril Williams (Special Teams) and WR Isaiah Alston were named to the second team.

Finucane, from Baton Rouge, La. started all 12 games across the offensive line (11 at right tackle and one at right guard). He has been a mainstay on the Army offensive line, starting all 37 games over the last three seasons since 2021. Finucane was one of four team captains this season. This summer he was tabbed a Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first teamer. He also was previously named a 2022 second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent and a 2021 second-team Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent selection.

Hammonds started all 12 games at safety for the Black Knights and had a career year. The Covington, Ga. native totaled career highs with 64 tackles (32 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defended. His 64 tackles were third-best on the team and his interceptions were tied for the team lead. He became only the third Army defender (since 2005), to log 60+ tackles, 4+ TFLs, 2+ sacks, 3 INTs and 4 PDs in a season, joining Elijah Riley (2019) and Brandon Jackson (2015).

Lowin played in 47 career games for the Black Knights starting all 23 games he played in over the last two seasons (2022-23). This season the Austin, Texas native led Army in tackles for the second consecutive season posting 92 stops (47 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and four forced fumbles that ranked tied for third most in the country. This summer he was tabbed a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first teamer. Last season he was a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent selection in 2022 after being named the Army-Navy Game Player of the Game, voted on by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.

Nicolas-Paul played in 11 games recording a career-high three interceptions which was tied for the team-high, 33 tackles (23 solo), and two PDs. He also recorded a pick-six in the season opener at ULM, intercepting a pass and returning it 44 yards for Army's first TD of the season. It was Army's first pick-six for a score since 2020.

Ciarlo, one of the four team captains this season logged career highs with 58 tackles (29 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Over the last two seasons (2022-23), the Ringwood, N.J. native has started all 24 games at OLB for the Army defense.

Daily started 10 games at quarterback and played in 11 for the Black Knights becoming only the second Army QB to rush and pass for over 900 yards in a season. Daily accounted for a team-high 14 touchdowns (seven rushing, seven passing).

Filipowicz started all 12 games at left guard. Started in all 23 games that he played in since 2022. Helped the Army offense rank inside the top 10 in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons. Previously he was named a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second teamer.

Lingenfelter appeared in nine games this season for the Black Knights and a total of 36 for his career. Was an instrumental run blocker, aiding the offense to finish ninth in the country in yards per game (208.0). Logged one catch for 21 yards this season.

Maretzki, a senior from Honolulu, Hawai'i had a career-best year, converting on 11-for-13 on field goals this season. His .857% field goal made was T-18th best in the country. He made three field goals from 45+ including a career-long 47-yarder in the Army-Navy Game.

Moore set Army's all-time career games played record by playing in 58 career games. The Hoover, Ala native started all 12 games, totaling 36 tackles (28 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and six passes defensed. He was previously named a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second teamer, a 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first teamer and a 202 Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent first teamer. Udoh, a freshman from Mays Landing, N.J. finished as Army's second-leading rusher behind Daily, totaling 524 rushing yards on 99 carries (5.3 avg.) and one touchdown. Earlier this week, he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year for all FBS D-1. Williams from Joliet, Ill. Was once again a menace on special teams, blocking a punt that was recovered for a touchdown vs. Holy Cross and a week later vs. Coastal Carolina he recovered a blocked punt and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. Alston played in four games, recording nine receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.