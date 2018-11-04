For OL Dagen Rash, Army West Point is a complete fit and vice versa
“It’s exactly what fits me,” 6-foot-2, 275 pound offensive guard Dagen Rash told GoBlackKnights.com when asked how he feels he would fit into playing upfront on one the nation’s leading rushing off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news