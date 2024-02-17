PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first top 15 matchup of the season, the No. 6/7 Army West Point men's lacrosse team had a dominating 16-7 win over #11/12 Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was also a historic day for Will Coletti, as he became the program leader in faceoff wins. He broke Dan Grabher's record which was 472. After going 17-25 today he now sits at 487 wins just two games into his junior campaign.

Rutgers got going early with back to back goals over a 28 second span to go up 2-0.

After that though, Army would rattle off the next three goals. Two from Evan Plunkett and one from Jacob Morin to go up 3-2.

After the Scarlet Knights tied things up at 3-3, Reese Burek, Jackson Eicher, Gunnar Fellows, and Morin scored once, and Plunkett scored twice to take a commanding 9-3 lead.

Plunkett had a huge day, finishing with a career high four goals, while tacking on two assists.



