Four Hat Tricks Power No. 6/7 Men's Lacrosse Past No. 11/12 Rutgers 16-7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – In its first top 15 matchup of the season, the No. 6/7 Army West Point men's lacrosse team had a dominating 16-7 win over #11/12 Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
It was also a historic day for Will Coletti, as he became the program leader in faceoff wins. He broke Dan Grabher's record which was 472. After going 17-25 today he now sits at 487 wins just two games into his junior campaign.
Rutgers got going early with back to back goals over a 28 second span to go up 2-0.
After that though, Army would rattle off the next three goals. Two from Evan Plunkett and one from Jacob Morin to go up 3-2.
After the Scarlet Knights tied things up at 3-3, Reese Burek, Jackson Eicher, Gunnar Fellows, and Morin scored once, and Plunkett scored twice to take a commanding 9-3 lead.
Plunkett had a huge day, finishing with a career high four goals, while tacking on two assists.
The Black Knights went into halftime up 9-4 after only allowing one goal in the second quarter.
The third quarter was a carbon copy of the second, four Black Knight goals to one Scarlet Knight goal.
Morin and Eicher cashed in once and Fellows added two more to his total.
The fourth quarter slowed down a bit but the Black Knights still outpaced the Rutgers offense, 3-2 to seal the win. Eicher added his third, Burek got his second, and Ryan Sellew got on the score sheet.
Four Black Knights finished with hat tricks (Plunkett 4, Eicher 3, Fellows 3, Morin 3). Eicher has had back-to-back hat tricks in his return to college lacrosse after missing all of last season due to injury. Morin also has had a hat trick in back-to-back games.
Matt Chess was solid in net, making eight saves on the day, Sean Byrne came in late and made a save as well.
It was a dominating performance all around. Army outshot the Scarlet Knights 41-29, scooping up 24 ground balls, to their 16, and won faceoffs 17-10. They also held Rutgers to 0-3 on extra man opportunities. Rutgers entered the day a perfect 100% when they have an extra man.
The Black Knights will now take on Mercer on Feb. 24. Last season Army went to Georgia and won 16-5.
