GoBlackKnights.com





With approximately 105 Army West Point football players in attendance this afternoon, that also included Black Knights’ head coach Jeff Monken and his staff; West Point Superintendent Lieutenant General Robert Caslen; AD Boo Corrigan and others ... this was exciting time for the academy and football program.

As 75 players stood behind President Donald Trump, while the remaining players sat in the audience, the 45th POTUS took time out to recognize the United States Military Academy at West Point, the 2017 football team’s on field accomplishments as Champions of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and the leadership of the academy and the football program.

Click Here to hear what head coach Jeff Monken had to share regarding White House visit