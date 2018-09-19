Free - 2018 GBK Opponent Preview: Oklahoma
With a thrilling home win against a tough Hawaii team in the books, the Black Knights hit the road for their toughest challenge of the season, the #5 ranked Sooners of Oklahoma.
When: Saturday, September 22nd, in Norman Oklahoma
Series Record: Army West Point has played Oklahoma 3 times with a series record of 1 win and 2 losses versus the Sooners. Army won the inaugural matchup in 1946 by a score of 21-7. Army lost in 1959 by a score of 28-20 and again in 1961 by a score of 14-8.
Last Meeting: November 18th, 1961 in New York City.
Oklahoma opened up an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, extended it to 14-0 in the third and then hung on as Army scored 8 in the fourth. Oklahoma edged Army in total yardage 258-253 and out gained Army on the ground 219-144. Each team had 3 turnovers that included 2 fumbles and an interception for both teams.
Oklahoma’s Record 2018
3-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12
started the season with a 63-14 away win over Florida Atlantic
continued with a 49-21 win over UCLA at home
won a more closely contested away game against Iowa State last week 37-27
Sooner Offense
The Sooners play a more balanced offense than the Black Knights have faced in the last two contests against Liberty and Hawaii. It is a more high powered version of the offense Army faced against Duke
2018 Offense Stats:
Scoring Offense: 49.7 pts/gm (10th in FBS)
Total Offense: 551.3yds/gm (12th in FBS)
Rushing Offense: 222 yds/gm (35th in FBS)
Passing Offense: 329 yds/gm (15th in FBS)
Quarterback: Redshirt junior Kyler Murray replaced All American Baker Mayfield at quarterback and was recently named the Maxwell Trophy Player of the Week. In his 3 starts he has completed 49 of 73 attempts (67.1%) and also leads the team in rushing with 169 yards in 29 attempts.
Running Back: Sophomore Trey Sermon is their leading RB with 129 yards in 29 attempts, while Junior Rodney Anderson has 119 yards in just 11 attempts.
Receivers: Junior Marquis Brown leads the Sooners with 19 receptions for 412 yards. Sophomore CeeCee Lamb has 12 catches for 225 yards.
Tight Ends: Sophomore Grant Calcaterra has 6 receptions for 70 yards.
Sooner Defense
The Sooners run a 3-3-5 defense.
2018 Defensive Stats:
Scoring Defense: 20.7 pts/gm (45th in FBS)
Total Defense: 384.7 yds/gm (80th in FBS)
Rushing Defense: 116 yds/gm (34th in FBS)
Pass Defense: 268.7 yds/gm (103d in FBS)
Defensive Line:
DE: Junior Kenneth Mann (6-3, 264 lbs) 12 tackles including 0.5 TFLs
Nose Guard: Neville Gallimore. (6-2, 330 lbs) 12 tackles including 3.0 TFLs and a Sack
DE: Junior Amani Bledsoe (6-7, 287 lbs) - 8 tackles with 1.0 TFL.
Linebackers:
JACK LB: Junior Mark Jackson (6-1, 239 lbs) - 3d leading tackler with 18, including 3.0 TFLs and 1.5 Sacks
MLB: Sophomore Kenneth Murray (6-2, 238 lbs) - 2d leading tackler with 19, including 4.5 TFLs and 2.0 Sacks
WILL LB: RS-Senior Curtis Bolton (6-0, 218 lbs) - Leading tackler with 23 tackles including 3.0 TFLs and 1.5 Sacks
Cornerbacks:
Sophomore Tre Norwood (60, 179 lbs) - 13 total tackles including 1.0 Sacks
Junior Parnell Motley (6-0, 180 lbs) - leads team in passes defended with 1 INT and 2 breakups. 14 total tackles
Safeties:
FS: Senior Kahlil Haughton (6-1, 197 lbs) - 12 tackles including 1.0 TFL
SS: RS-Freshman Justin Broiles (6-1, 181 lbs) - 11 tackles including 1.5 TFL
Nickel Back: Freshman Brendan Radley-Hiles (5-9, 196 lbs) - 15 tackles and 2 passes defended
2018 Season Outlook
With a #5 ranking, the Sooners are clear cut favorites to win the Big 12 Conference championship and compete for a spot in the national championship playoffs.
Outlook for the Game
This is a game that only a raging optimist might expect Army West Point to win. The Sooner defense is not likely to be as strong as Duke’s with virtually no experience defending against the triple option, but defensive coordinator Jay Bateman will face another huge challenge in trying to keep the Sooner offense out of the end zone.
Or just as head coach Jeff Monken responded in yesterday’s press conference when ask the following question from GBK’s Publisher, Charles Grevious.
“The feeling from some observers and you mentioned this in your opening statement and that is that QB Kyler Murray, who is probably faster than Baker Mayfield, throws the deep ball more often and his two primary wide receivers are NFL caliber, not to mention a massive starting O-line,” said Grevious. “Despite losing their top running back ... what concerns you most about their offense and is it a matter of picking your poison as to how you plan on defending them?”
To which Monken responded ... “Well, you just mentioned enough things there for me to stay awake all week.”
