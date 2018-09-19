



With a thrilling home win against a tough Hawaii team in the books, the Black Knights hit the road for their toughest challenge of the season, the #5 ranked Sooners of Oklahoma.

When: Saturday, September 22nd, in Norman Oklahoma

Series Record: Army West Point has played Oklahoma 3 times with a series record of 1 win and 2 losses versus the Sooners. Army won the inaugural matchup in 1946 by a score of 21-7. Army lost in 1959 by a score of 28-20 and again in 1961 by a score of 14-8.

Last Meeting: November 18th, 1961 in New York City.

Oklahoma opened up an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, extended it to 14-0 in the third and then hung on as Army scored 8 in the fourth. Oklahoma edged Army in total yardage 258-253 and out gained Army on the ground 219-144. Each team had 3 turnovers that included 2 fumbles and an interception for both teams.

Oklahoma’s Record 2018

3-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12

started the season with a 63-14 away win over Florida Atlantic

continued with a 49-21 win over UCLA at home

won a more closely contested away game against Iowa State last week 37-27

Sooner Offense