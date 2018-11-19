



As we mentioned in Part I of our Army Black Knights football starters as Recruits, we started with the defense.

We also noted that this past week saw Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and the Black Knight’s football team can proudly take a look back as they continue to move forward in time with what has become a consistently successful program.

For the first time since 1996, The Army West Point football program saw themselves in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, ranked as the No. 23 team in the nation. They are were designated No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

Part of the formula that has seen the program grow under Monken, who is now in his 5th year as the mentor to Army football has been recruiting.

Yesterday and now today we take a look at the Army Black Knights football team to see how the starting lineup looked like as recruits “back in the day”.

Here is a deeper look at the Army’s starting roster starting on the offensive side of the ball, where the Black Knights are currently 3rd in the nation in rushing at 303 yards per game.

By the way, this same group is currently No. 1 in the nation in 3rd Down Conversion Percentage at .571 and No. 1 in 4th Down Conversion Percentage at .909.