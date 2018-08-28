GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken “officially” kicked off the 2018 Army football season with his Weekly Press Conference held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The continuous progress of the program can be readily seen in the Black Knights’ 18 wins over the past two seasons, coupled with the team’s two-game winning streak over rival Navy and the 2018 Commander in Chief’s Trophy title ... the first such title since 1996.

However, when you listen to Monken ... that was then and 2018 is now, so ...