GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken his pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The Black Knights are coming off a very disappointing 34-14 road loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Needless to say, the team is looking to rebound as they take on Liberty University for their first home game of the season.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses last week’s loss and the upcoming contest on Saturday.