West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his weekly press conference during his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

Coach Monken and his team are just 4-days away from taking on the Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (PA) for the 120th Army-Navy Game.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s preparation mode for their upcoming contest on Saturday.