GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): We are back here at the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) as Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 8th weekly pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season this afternoon at 1pm.

The 6-2 Black Knights return home to at Michie Stadium in what will be a sold out crowd and this will surely be one of the biggest home games in some time, as the Army Black Knights host academy rival ... the Air Force Falcons.

What’s at stake? Playing in front of packed house for one ... of course academy bragging rights. Hmmmmm? Then you have probably the biggest recruiting weekend this season and of course we can’t forget the winner will take claim on the Commander-in-Chief Trophy.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s win this past Saturday and the upcoming contest versus EMU.