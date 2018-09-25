GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 5th pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The Black Knights are coming off a solid performance against the No. 5 ranked Oklahoma, despite suffering 28-21 overtime loss on Saturday on the road against the Sooners.

But as Monken will often say, that game is now in the rear view mirror and the Black Knights will back on the road again, as they begin preparation for the 3-0 Buffalo Bulls.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses last week’s win and the upcoming contest on Saturday.