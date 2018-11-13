GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): We are back here at the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) as Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 10th weekly pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season this afternoon at 1pm.

The now 8-2 Black Knights are knocking on the door of being named as one of the Top 25 teams in the nation, which is one of the team’s pre-season goals for the current football campaign.

But this weekend and what is designated as Senior Day, the Army Black Knights will face a very very solid undefeated Colgate squad who has their own team mission and their host will step in their way as they attempt to remain undefeated.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s win this past Saturday, as well as the upcoming contest versus Lafayette.



