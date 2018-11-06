GoBlackKnights.com

West Point (NY): We are back here at the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) as Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 9th weekly pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season this afternoon at 1pm.

The now 7-2 Black Knights are playing their 2nd game in a row at home after holding off and holding onto 17-14 win over academy rival, Air Force.

The game was both physically and emotionally taxing, but the Black Knights prevailed and retained the Commanders-in-Chief Trophy. But that was then and this is now.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s win this past Saturday, as well as the upcoming contest versus Lafayette.