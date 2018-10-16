GoBlackKnights.com

Free Audio: Jeff Monken Pre-Game (Army vs Miami of Ohio) Press Conference
West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 7th pre-game press conference of the 2018 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.
The Black Knights are coming off a win over San Jose State and return to Michie Stadium after being on the road 3 out of the last 4 week.
Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses the team’s win this past Saturday and the upcoming contest versus Miami (OH).
As always, your comments, questions and thoughts are welcome regarding today pre-game press conference.
