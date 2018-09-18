GoBlackKnights.com





West Point (NY): Army Head Coach Jeff Monken held his 4th pre-game press conference of the young 2018 Army football season with his weekly gathering held in the Nowak Auditorium (Kimsey Athletic Center) this afternoon at 1pm.

The Black Knights are coming off a solid 28-21 win last Saturday over visiting Hawaii.

But as Monken will often say, that game is now in the rearview mirror and the Black Knights begin their preparation to play the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma, which will the Black Knights second road game this season.

Let’s listen in as Coach Monken discusses last week’s win and the upcoming contest on Saturday.