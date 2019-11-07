FREE - Behind Enemy Lines: UMass Minutemen
After a very disappointing loss to Air Force in Colorado Springs, the Black Knights return to the friendly confines of Michie Stadium to take on the Minutemen of UMass.
When: 12pm EST. Saturday, November 9th at Michie Stadium.
Series Record: This will be the third meeting of the two teams with Army holding a 2-0 record against the Minutemen.
Last Meeting: Nov 12, 2005 - UMass was competing at the FCS level at the time of their last encounter with the Black Knights. UMass took an early 3-0 lead, before Army got a safety to end the first quarter at 3-2. Less than 2 minutes into the second quarter, Army scored to take the lead at 9-3, but 3 minutes later, UMass scored a TD to regain the lead. Army came back to score a field goal with 1:24 left on the clock for a 12-10 lead at the half.
Army scored on their first possession of the second half to extend their lead to 19-10, but UMass blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to close the gap to 19-17. UMass kicked another field goal to take a 20-19 lead going into the final quarter. In a wild fourth quarter, Army scored a touchdown and a two point conversion to regain the lead 27-20. The Minutemen scored another TD to tie the score, and Army scored again with 3 minutes left to win the game 34-27.
UMass’s 2018 Record (4-8)
Playing as one of the 5 Independent schools in the FBS, UMass won games against Dusquesne 63-15; Charlotte 49-31; UConn 22-17; and Liberty 62-59 in triple overtime. They lost games to Boston College 55-21; Georgia Southern 34-13; FIU 63-24; Ohio 58-42; USF 58-42; Coastal Carolina 24-13; BYU 35-16; and Georgia 66-27.
UMass’s 2019 Record (1-8)
The Minutemen’s only win this season was a 37-29 win over Akron in September. UMass lost their opening game at Rutgers 48-21; lost their home opener to Southern Illinois 45-20; lost at Charlotte 52-17; lost at home to Coastal Carolina 62-28; and then lost two more games on the road to FIU 44-0 and Louisiana Tech 69-21. They lost their Homecoming game to UConn 56-35 and last week lost to Liberty 63-21.
Minutemen Offense
2019 Stats after 9 games:
Scoring Offense: 22.2 points per game
Total Offense: 310.3 yards per game (118th in FBS)
Rushing Offense: 138.1 yards per game (97th in FBS) (3.69 per attempt)
Passing Offense: 172.2 yards per game (112th in FBS)
Minutemen to Watch on Offense
Quarterback: The Minutemen have used 4 different QBs this season. Sophomore Andrew Brito has played in 7 games and has 76 completions in 135 attempts (56.3%) for 688 yards and 6 TDs with 5 interceptions for a rating of 106.37. Senior Randall West has played in 5 games and has 56 completions in 93 attempts (60.2%) for 534 yards with 4 TDs and 3 interceptions for a rating of 116.19. Neither QB is a significant running threat although West is slightly better than Brito in escaping the pass rush with a 0.65 average gain per carry.
Running Backs: Junior Bilal Ally is the leading rusher for the Minutemen with 634 yards in 114 attempts (5.56 ave) with 6 rushing touchdowns.
Receivers: Freshman Jermaine Johnson leads the Minutemen in receptions with 33 catches for 287 yards and 2 TDs. Sophomore Zack Simon has 22 catches for 261 yards and 1 touchdowns, and sophomore Samuel Emilius has 21 catches for 232 yards and 2 TDs.
Minuteman Defense
2019 Stats after 9 games:
Scoring Defense: Allowed 52.0 points per game
Total Defense: Allowed 569.6 yards per game (130th in FBS) (7.92 per attempt)
Rushing Defense: Allowed 268.2 yards per game (130th in fFBS) (6.43 per attempt)
Passing Defense: Allowed 301.4 yards per game. (125th in FBS)
Minutemen to Watch on Defense
Junior LB Cole McCubrey is the leading tackler for the Minutemen with 70 tackles including 3.5 TFLs.
Senior Safety Martin Mangram is the second leading tackler with 50, including 1 TFL.
Outlook for the Game
This game provides a great opportunity for the Black Knights to reverse the trend and get back on a winning track. The Black Knights’ offense should be able to move the ball well agains the porous UMass defense, and the Army defense should not be overly challenged by the Minutemen offense.