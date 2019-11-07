After a very disappointing loss to Air Force in Colorado Springs, the Black Knights return to the friendly confines of Michie Stadium to take on the Minutemen of UMass.

When: 12pm EST. Saturday, November 9th at Michie Stadium.

Series Record: This will be the third meeting of the two teams with Army holding a 2-0 record against the Minutemen.

Last Meeting: Nov 12, 2005 - UMass was competing at the FCS level at the time of their last encounter with the Black Knights. UMass took an early 3-0 lead, before Army got a safety to end the first quarter at 3-2. Less than 2 minutes into the second quarter, Army scored to take the lead at 9-3, but 3 minutes later, UMass scored a TD to regain the lead. Army came back to score a field goal with 1:24 left on the clock for a 12-10 lead at the half.

Army scored on their first possession of the second half to extend their lead to 19-10, but UMass blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to close the gap to 19-17. UMass kicked another field goal to take a 20-19 lead going into the final quarter. In a wild fourth quarter, Army scored a touchdown and a two point conversion to regain the lead 27-20. The Minutemen scored another TD to tie the score, and Army scored again with 3 minutes left to win the game 34-27.

UMass’s 2018 Record (4-8)

Playing as one of the 5 Independent schools in the FBS, UMass won games against Dusquesne 63-15; Charlotte 49-31; UConn 22-17; and Liberty 62-59 in triple overtime. They lost games to Boston College 55-21; Georgia Southern 34-13; FIU 63-24; Ohio 58-42; USF 58-42; Coastal Carolina 24-13; BYU 35-16; and Georgia 66-27.

UMass’s 2019 Record (1-8)

The Minutemen’s only win this season was a 37-29 win over Akron in September. UMass lost their opening game at Rutgers 48-21; lost their home opener to Southern Illinois 45-20; lost at Charlotte 52-17; lost at home to Coastal Carolina 62-28; and then lost two more games on the road to FIU 44-0 and Louisiana Tech 69-21. They lost their Homecoming game to UConn 56-35 and last week lost to Liberty 63-21.