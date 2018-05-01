Rivals 3-star prospect, Allen Walker Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



As much as we like to ... it’s literally impossible to roll out individual recruiting articles for every prospect that has and will be extended an offer from the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff. Needless to say, that doesn’t diminish the talent of these those recruits or the sincere interest that the staff has in any such prospect .... on the contrary. But what it does suggest that we are kicking off our weekly recruiting series, “Inside The War Room” that allows for GoBlackKnights.com to get you the Army football fans inside the recruiting for the 2019 & 2020 prospects and a brief update on some the players that are on the Army recruiting radar. LET’S TAKE A LOOK ....

This 3-star prospect is an absolutely stud of a player, who currently holds 11 offers, including the Army offer he received on Friday. We will have more on the 6-foot-2, 213 pounder’s recruiting and interest level in the Black Knights.



This 3-star talent out of New Jersey remains as one of the Black Knights top 2019 targets and according to Jones, who missed the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp on Sunday, the feeling is mutual. “I am absolutely still considering Army West Point,” Jones told GoBlackKnights.com.

Grieco will be making his 2nd visit on campus this Friday, but this upcoming unofficial trip will be his first as a football recruit. We will have more to report on his visit this weekend, so stay tuned.

The 5-foot-9, 185 pounder explosive back is an upcoming junior. In Army triple option offense, he could be a B-Back or slot. The staff offered him to get in the game early because his stock will only climb. The staff typically does not entertain sophomores this early, but there are always exceptions to the rule and Hill is a great looking prospect, with really good grades at a solid high school.

Erhart received his offer from Army yesterday morning and we will have more on his recruiting, but here’s what we do know according to the 6-foot-2, 215 pound OLB/Safety. “When making my college decision, I want to make sure the school is a perfect fit for me and is a place that I am able to thrive in. I want to go to a school that has great academics and high level football.

Williams is another new member to the Army offer club. Like Erhart, he received his offer on Monday, and now holds offers from 2/3 academies (Army & Air Force). We will have more on his recruiting in an upcoming article.