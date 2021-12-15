'FREE' GBK National Signing Day Central - Early Period (12/15/21)

Today is the day that has been termed “Early Signing Day” and GoBlackKnights.com plans to be front and center throughout this day.



As such, from the 74 commitments that make up the 2022 Army recruiting class, there are several pledges that are expected to sign today and this is headquarters, so keep it right here.

Let’s take a look at those prospects who have confirmed they will signing today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2022 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes and photos.

"It feels great to be officially signed," said Scott who signed at his home this morning at 7:45 am. "This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. I cannot wait to start my military life, and I am excited to be a part of the Army Football brotherhood." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels so surreal that it’s finally official. I have been looking forward to this opportunity for years, and I can’t wait to take this next step in my future. I’m not overly anxious, but there is a lot of anticipation building up and that is very exciting. I can’t wait to get there. Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels great to be signing to West Point and I am anxious to be a part of the team and attend West Point." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels great to finally be signed and I am so ready to start playing for the Black Knights, I'm working hard now so I can have a chance at competing next year." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels amazing, it is a dream come true. I can't wait to be a Black Knight and I am thankful for the opportunity." Highlights: WATCH HERE







"It feels great I’m ready to get started with whatever I need to do. It’s just a great feeling right now." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"Signing definitely is allowing me to let out a big sigh of relief being able to know I’m getting one step closer to my childhood dream of playing college football, it’s huge knowing everything I worked so long for is finally coming into full effect and to be signing to a team with such amazing tradition and notoriety it’s just a huge honor." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"I finally feel a sense of relief. I’m so thankful to have an opportunity like West Point in front of me. I can’t wait to establish myself at the academy and I am looking forward to growing as an individual." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"I’m super excited and proud to be officially signed to West Point. I’m not really nervous at all to take the next step. I feel I’m ready and I’m thrilled to be able to play football for Army." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It’s an exciting moment, it seems like the whole recruiting process has flown by pretty fast. I can’t want to get on campus and play for West Point."









"I feel truly blessed with the opportunity and would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for pushing me to be the best player and person I can be. I am extremely excited to get up to West Point and get the ball rolling and create some amazing memories to last a lifetime." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It felt great to end the recruiting process because I am confident I made the correct decision. I’m obviously a little anxious because it is something new and far from home, but at the same time I am extremely excited for this opportunity." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"I look forward to taking the next step in my life and becoming a better leader and individual. I am anxious to go into something new, but I believe I will feel at home playing for the Army Black Nights. I look forward to attending school and building relationships that will last a lifetime." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels great to be part of the family. I'm not nervous at all. I'm super excited to get there and get to work. As a matter of fact, I wish I was on the plane to West Point right now." Highlights: WATCH HERE





"It feels incredible to be officially signed as a Black Knight. Excited to start the grind once more. I'm ready to get on campus and get to work. Definitely, a dream come true." Highlights: WATCH HERE







"It feels like it is all a dream, I still have to pinch myself. I’m more than ready to get up to the campus and compete. I’m going to Army to make an impact, I plan on being the first-ever kicker to make it to the NFL from West Point." Highlights: WATCH HERE







"It is so relieving to finally be signed to Army West Point. It is truly a dream come true and I am so excited to get started." Highlights: WATCH HERE







