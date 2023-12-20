Today is the day that has been deemed “Early Signing Day” and GoBlackKnights.com plans to be front and center throughout the day, where we are projecting 25-30 early signees for the Army Black Knights. This is a very exciting time for recruits, their family and friends, along with fans as tons of prospects sign early today. However, this is a time when some committed players decide to de-commit for various reasons. For Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff, only this weekend that DE/OLB Jacob Hinton de-committed from his initial verbal pledge to the Navy Midshipmen and committed to the Black Knights.

There are some many reasons that can cause ripples in a school's commitment list, and Army West Point is not exempt from that as well. However, the 2024 Black Knights recruiting class is very solid … ... As such and from all of the prospects that make up the 2024 recruiting class, there are several pledges that are expected to sign today and GBK is headquarters, so keep it right here. **We will continue to update this page as the prospects officially sign**

National Signing Day Roundtable Video Interviews with GBK's Joe Iacono

GBK National Signing Day Photo Gallery



Let’s take a look at those prospects who have signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2024 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes and photos.





Meet the Recruiting Class of 2024 (Early Signees)

NSD COMMENT: “I am preparing to get myself ready for the next step and play at the collegiate level,” said the tight-end, who is one of the first signees today and will be a direct admit. “Making my dreams come true has been my biggest accomplishment and I am very proud of the work I have put in and continue to do so. West Point will help me succeed and get me prepared for the things that will come my way, and I can’t wait to be with the brotherhood these next 4 years.”

NSD COMMENT: "It feels amazing. It’s a feeling and dream I’ve been chasing with full force since middle school started," declared the incoming QB. "I knew then West Point would be one of my top schools. I can’t wait to get to West Point, and I’m ready to work! BEAT navy!"

NSD COMMENT: "It was absolutely amazing and I’m thrilled to be committed to West Point," Wiggins told GBK relative to his signing ceremony this morning.

NSD COMMENT: “Feels great to finally be signed to the Black Knights," offered the big offensive lineman. "I’m really excited for next year and to see what the future has to bring me.”

NSD COMMENT: “It felt incredible to sign," declared Liam, who signed this morning. "I’m so excited to join the West Point football program and continue to better myself academically and athletically ... Go Army!”

NSD COMMENT: "It feels great to be signing and I feel great knowing that I’m going somewhere that’s going to make me great and feel at home," said Williams.

NSD COMMENT: “It truly feels awesome, and I’m extremely excited for what’s in store,” shared Brockmeier, who will have his official ceremony on Friday. “I’m anxious to see what I am able to do for this football program, and I can’t wait to get up there.”

NSD COMMENT: "Feels amazing to sign and accomplish this childhood dream," Kayser acknowledged. "I’m not anxious ... I am more excited that God blessed me with this opportunity, and I plan on going in head first and attacking it."

NSD COMMENT: “It feels amazing to be a part of something special, I couldn’t be more ready to take this next step in my athletic as well as my academic journey,” shared Scardina, who will have his official ceremony this evening. “Can’t wait for the bonds I’m going to make with the coaches and my brothers over the next several years!! BEAT navy.”