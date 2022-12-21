FREE: GBK National Signing Day Central - Early Period (12/21/22)
Today is the day that has been termed “Early Signing Day” and GoBlackKnights.com plans to be front and center throughout this day.
This is a very exciting time for recruits, their family and friends, along with fans as tons of prospects sign early today. However, this is a time when some committed players decide to de-commit for various reasons.
For Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff, only yesterday that Rivals 3-star linebacker Javeon Miller de-committed from his initial verbal pledge to the Black Knights back in August.
Then of course you have coaching changes which can cause ripples in a school's commitment list, and Army West Point is not exempt from that as well.
However, the 2023 Black Knights recruiting class is very solid ...
... As such and from all of the prospects that make up the 2023 recruiting class, there are several pledges that are expected to sign today and this is headquarters, so keep it right here.
**We will continue to update this page as the prospects officially sign**
GBK National Signing Day Video Interviews
GBK National Signing Day Photo Gallery
Let’s take a look at those prospects who have signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2023 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring quotes and photos.
Meet the Recruiting Class of 2023
“It feels great to put the pen to paper. I’ve been waiting for this moment since February 2022. I can’t wait to be a Black Knight.”
Gemma's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"I’m ready to get the job done with my brothers, as the class 2023 is going to be special we talk about it all the time within our group. I’m pumped that I get to play with such a great group of guys. I think signing with Army will just be the next step in becoming the football player and man I dream of being."
Arterberry's Highlights: WATCH HERE
“Finally signing to play Division I football is a dream come true itself, but going to West Point is a whole new experience that I can’t wait to be a part of with my brothers coming in with me.”
Evans' Highlights: WATCH HERE
"It feels exciting knowing that I’m taking my next step in school and also makes me a little anxious."
Joines' Highlights: WATCH HERE
"It feels great to officially join the brotherhood. I have talked to the other commits and we are all excited about the next steps and the future of Army football."
Brody's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"I’m super excited to have signed with West Point. It’s going to be awesome. Especially with the new Co-OCs and the new offense that incorporates the tight end in a more diverse role which is very exciting. Being able to serve my country, play FBS football, and playing in the biggest game in college football is hard to not be pumped up for."
Casuccio's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"It feels good officially signing with the Black Knights. I am very excited about this new chapter that I am about to walk into. God has a plan and a purpose for everyone."
Young's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"I feel amazing and never been more confident in this decision ever in my life. I have been and will continue to constantly look forward to attending the school."
"I am very excited to begin my journey at West Point and looking forward to what the future holds for me."
Jones' Highlights: WATCH HERE
"I’m really excited to be officially signed. I can’t wait to get up to campus and get to work."
Zagame's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"It feels great to be officially signed. I am anxious but excited more than anything. I look forward to being a Black Knight."
Waliaghae's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"It feels amazing to be officially signed with a school of this caliber. Extremely Blessed."
Brown-Stauffer's Highlights: WATCH HERE
"Feels great to be committed to the university, another blessing God has given to me that I can’t take for granted. This opportunity is once in a life time and I can’t wait to take on the challenge."
Johnson's Highlights: WATCH HERE
“Even though I am making a huge commitment, I am not very anxious to make the next step. I am completely confident in my decision, and could not be more excited. It’s an honor and a dream of mine to attend West Point, especially coming from a military family. It’s a privilege to be a part of such a prestigious program and school.”
Prieto's Highlights: WATCH HERE
2022 Commits - Scheduled February Signees
