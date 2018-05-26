

The United States Military at West Point Class of 2018 received their diplomas and second lieutenant bars on Saturday, and most likely paid their traditional dues of handing a dollar bill to the first person who saluted them. We can’t claim remuneration for our salute to the seniors, but we’d like to honor them as they say goodbye to cadet gray and don the Army blue. The members of the football team from the graduating class can look back on 4 memorable seasons wearing the Black and Gold of Army West Point. For the second year in a row, football was named team of the year at the annual Black Knight Awards dinner, and the graduating seniors earned bragging rights among the football Brotherhood of the Long Gray Line. They are the first graduating class to claim two consecutive wins against arch rival Navy since the class of 97 walked across the stage 21 years ago, and they are the first class to claim 2 bowl wins since the class of 1986. While they got off to a slow start under new head coach Jeff Monken, they ended their tenure with a record of 24 wins and 26 losses, capped by a historic 10-3 season in 2017.

The Graduating Seniors (in alphabetic order)

2d Lieutenant Alex Aukerman - recruited as a safety from Greenwood, Indiana, Aukerman was converted to outside linebacker and became “Mr Versatility” in defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s defense, playing both at defensive lineman and linebacker in his last two seasons. Aukerman, a 2017 candidate for the Nagurski Trophy, appeared in 48 career games with 33 starts, and his 14.5 Sacks rank second only to Josh McNary on the all time list at Army. He was named to Phil Steele’s First Team All-Independent squad. 2d Lieutenant Josh Boylan - from Tyler, Texas, started his career as an understudy to Bryce Holland at center but worked his way into the starting line-up in the last two games of his junior season and became a charter member of the MOB, widely considered one of the best offensive lines in recent Army football history. Boylan topped off his career by being named to the First Team All-Independent squad by Phil Steele as well as the 2017 recipient of the Col. James B. Gillespie Memorial Award winner for his outstanding dedication, unfailing performance and contributions to the Army football team. Boylan also received the Lt. Gen. Garrison Davidson Award for having the highest military grade, earning distinction in the areas of honor, country, sportsmanship and leadership. 2d Lieutenant Rhyan England - from Suwannee, Georgia, followed head coach Jeff Monken from Georgia to Army West Point in 2014. He got an early start as a safety in his plebe season and ended his career with 39 games and 31 starts. Highly respected for his command of the Black Knight defense schemes, England was awarded the Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award for most inspirational player by defensive coordinator Jay Bateman at the Black Knights Award ceremony. 2d Lieutenant Mike Houghton - from Arlington Heights, Illinois by way of USMAPS, is another charter member of the MOB, having appeared in 41 career games with 31 starts on the offensive line. He capped his career by being named to the Second Team All Independent squad by Phil Steele. 2d Lieutenant Tyler L’Hommedieu - a linebacker from Salisbury, North Carolina by way of USMAPS, was one of the often-unrecognized members of special teams, appearing in 24 games over his career with 4 career tackles. He is the first member of his family to embark on a military career. 2d Lieutenant Matt Sannella - a linebacker from Maineville, Ohio is another of the unsung heroes of the gridiron who labored through 4 years of grueling practices and stayed the course despite just 4 career varsity appearances. His only tackle came against Lafayette in 2016. His performance on the scout team earned him the Col. Joel B. "Dopey" Stephens Award in 2016. 2d Lieutenant Brett Toth - out of Charleston, South Carolina, is arguably the most famous member of the MOB, having been named to the 2017 Outland Trophy watch list and invited to play in the post season Shrine game and as the first representative from Army in the Senior Bowl. Early injuries kept him out of the lineup for most of his plebe and yearling years, although he made 2 starts in 2015. He worked his way into the starting lineup in 2016 and started all 13 games in 2017, earning the Thomas West Hammond Award as the most outstanding lineman at the 2017 Black Knight Awards banquet, as well as the William C. Whitehead Jr. Memorial Award as the graduating senior with the highest grade point average among his classmates. He was named to Phil Steele’s 2017 All-Independent Second Team and the Associated Press All-Bowl Team. 2d Lieutenant John Trainor - recruited as a wide receiver out of Harrington Park, New Jersey, he played wide receiver and returned kicks at USMAPS, and started his varsity career as a wide receiver before being converted to slotback in his yearling season. He appeared in 39 career games rushing for 371 in 58 attempts and making 12 receptions for 230 yards with 4 career touchdowns. 2d Lieutenant John Voit - out of Wildwood, Missouri, graduated with the most career games at 49, including 36 career starts. He was selected team captain by his teammates in 2017, earning him the Creighton W. Abrams Award and was also honored as the 2017 recipient of the coveted Black Lions Award, presented to the football player who best exemplifies the character of Don Holleder. Voit’s saving tackle of Malcolm Perry was named as the Play of the Year, and will no doubt be the one most remembered of his 120 career tackles. His 20.5 tackles for loss rank 21st on the all-time list at Army. 2d Lieutenant Scott Washle - out of Raleigh, North Carolina by way of USMAPS, spent a large part of his varsity career as an understudy to Andrew King at middle linebacker, earning his first career start in his plebe season and starts in the first three games of 2017. Arguably, his main contributions were on special teams where he was a fixture on the kickoff teams. He recorded 54 tackles during his career and had one interception with an 11 yard return against UTEP in 2016. 2d Lieutenant Bayle Wolf - recruited as a running back out of Wilmington, Ohio, he was converted to an outside linebacker as a plebe, making his career debut against Navy in 2014. He began the 2015 season as Rush End making 5 starts before shifting to a reserve role at SAM linebacker behind Alex Aukerman. He became a major contributor on several units of special teams and finished his career with 33 career games and 41 total tackles including 1 tackle for loss.

Future Members of the Graduating Class

Our readers will note the absence of a couple of stellar members from the Class of 2018, and, in deed, there are two who have still some academic requirements to complete before donning the Army blue. Ahmad Bradshaw - out of Chicago, Illinois by way of USMAPS received the the prestigious Hughes Memorial Award as the team MVP after breaking the all-time season rushing record and leading Army to it’s second consecutive win over Navy. As one of the elected team captains in 2017, he is also a co-recipient of the Creighton W. Abrams Memorial Award. Bradshaw missed his entire plebe season, but ended his career with 3,038 yards (7th on the all time list) with 24 rushing touchdowns (also 7th on the all-time list). Jeff Ejekam - out of Houston, Texas, is expected to complete his studies and graduate in June. He was the co-recipient of the Anthony Miller Coaching Staff Award presented to the most inspirational player on the team in the eyes of the coaching staff by offensive coordinator Brent Davis. Ejekam was expected to follow in the footsteps of Edgar Poe as the leading receiver this season, but ended up focusing his talent on leveling cornerbacks in advance of the Army running backs as the Black Knights set new records for least number of passes thrown in a season. Despite the lack of receiving opportunities, Ejekam appeared in 33 games and finished his career with 11 receptions for 158 yards and 1 touchdown.

A Few Comments From Proud Parents

GoBlackKnights.com caught up with a couple of parents of the graduating class to get their comments on this proud day/moment in their lives. Alex Aukerman’s Mom (Marcie): “I think going back to when were on his official visit, I was not all for him coming to Army West Point. I was a little scared, as well as my husband (Lance), but Alex convinced us. He was sold on it from day one, he loved everything about it and as he progressed through the four years ... the academics is obviously tough, along with the military and football. So we knew that there would be some struggles. You know that he couldn’t come home that much and we would have friends who had kids in “normal colleges” and you would see them come home, see them on social media, going to parties and you wondered if he was missing out on college life. As he progressed and I think his junior year ... I could see him a little more relaxed, more normal and understanding/appreciating West Point and understanding what it was going to do for him when he graduates, meaning the connections and the networking. You just can’t put a price on that. It is such an honor the people he has met and when he comes back home, everyone respects him so much. The community is proud of him. We are just so proud and hard to put into words. We can’t wait for the next chapter. He has so much to look forward to and so many opportunities that a lot of kids don’t ever get. We thank West Point for everything that they have done for him and it’s been great. And you can’t forget about the football coaches and the football aspect of it. Coming from 2-10 and then his junior and senior year watching the turnaround and it has been so exciting. We are proud of him academically and athletically.” Ahmad Bradshaw’s Mom (Kizzy): “I remember taking Ahmad to Pre-School on his very first day. We walked into the classroom and he just stood there looking around, shy at first but then the teacher came over and introduced him to the other kids and he went off to play. I watched for a few minutes to see how he would do and then he came up to me and said "Momma, you can leave now" and I just laughed and said "OK". I hugged him and said, "I love you and I'll be back soon to get you" and he said "OK, I love you too" and then went back to playing. I hated to leave him there. I really thought he would cry, but he didn't. I was the one crying. I thought about him the whole time he was gone, just wondering what and how he was doing. When I returned to pick him up, he was so excited he ran to me to tell me all about his day. This is the same way I felt when I dropped him off at West Point on R-Day. I have watched him grow through many accomplishments. When he was on the high school football team, I went to every game not missing one. Even following him on his journey to College football at West Point. On cold days I wrapped myself in blankets, and still froze and felt the freezing effects of the wind as I sat on the bleachers, while he worked up a sweat on the field. I tried to be the best single mother I could be to him. I sacrificed aspects of my life to enhance his. I did this many times, for many years. Which lead to him being a very strong young man with great morals, values and principles. Now I have the honor of seeing him do the same. It’s a proud moment when your child is one of the few chosen to attend West Point Military Academy. When Ahmad was being recruited I experienced a variety of emotions. I was proud, excited, fearful and overwhelmed. Ahmad has always been very independent and seldom asks for help. He handled the entire West Point application and Congressional Nomination process himself with minimal help from me as he has handled every school assignment and or any other pertinent projects himself. Although West Points Cadets don’t pay for their education they pay for it with something far more valuable, their 5-year commitment to serve our country upon graduation. I was never keen on my only child/son serving in the Military, but West Point has changed my mind about this. I now hold Honor, Country, Duty near and dear to my heart through my son’s commitment. I can't believe that soon I will be standing there watching him walk across a stage to be handed a college diploma and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. He has worked so hard to get to this point. I know he will be nervous at first, but I hope not scared, he has done his part and soon will be standing up for our country. I don't know how to tell or show him how proud I am. He began this life as a beautiful baby boy and grew up to be a handsome young man. This is his moment to shine.” #Congrats to the entire 2018 West Point Graduating Class