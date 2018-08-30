Up and coming sophomore WR Cam Harrison



The month of August can be a stressful period for both collegiate players and their staff, but from listening to Army head coach Jeff Monken and even offensive coordinator Brent Davis, the Black Knights have concluded with a quality week of practice as the team has now made their way to Durham, North Carolina as they will take on the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow evening at 7pm EST. GoBlackKnights.com caught up with sophomore wide receiver Cam Harrison after Wednesday's practice to listen in on what his expectations are for himself and the receiving corp surrounding the opening contest on Friday, as well as the season. “The fans should expect a lot, because this is one of the best groups that we have had come through here,” shared the 6-foot-2, 195 Allen, Texas by the way of the USMAPS. “Though we have had some great players in the past, I would say that this group is pretty good. We have a lot guys in the room that have a lot of potential and knowing that we have a quarterback that can throw it pretty well, I expect some big things from our room this year ... both blocking on the perimeter and making some plays when we need to.”

Speaking of USMAPS ... according to Harrison, the one year that he served at the prep school truly has already paid dividends. “I would say that prep definitely helped a lot,” Harrison explained. “I was a lot easier to come in as a freshman and learn the plays. Because at the prep school, we basically run the same offense and things like that.” “Also that extra year just help me grow physically, so it help me with the plays and physically.” During Tuesday’s press conference, Head Coach Jeff Monken talked about Harrison’s hands [catching ability] and even during our interview with OC Brent Davis, he talked about the sophomore’s progress. We witnessed the receiver performing well at the Army summer camp two years ago that netted him an offer. So we asked Harrison to compare his skills now to where they were when he first hit campus. “Just like I said earlier about the prep school, definitely physically that was big because when I first hit the campus, I think I might have been about 180 lbs,” he stated. “So definitely at the prep school and this off season helped me get prepared physically. I will say that I have mentally progressed as well ... just like knowing the defenses that we are going against, knowing the plays that we will be running against that defense and just small things that work everyday in our drills like blocking and releasing off the line and I have definitely progressed a lot in those areas.” In order for the Army offense to have any success on Friday, it will surely need production from Harrison and his positional teammates both as receivers and their ability to be effective blockers especially on the perimeter.