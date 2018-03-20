

With the start of spring practice now official, GoBlackKnights.com continues its preview of each unit with a look at a group that doesn’t receive a lot of attention from most fans, the tight ends. As a starting point, we should note that Army head coach Jeff Monken did not inherit any tight ends from his predecessor Rich Ellerson, because Ellerson did not have any players identified as such. Ali Villanueva was most certainly sized appropriately to be considered a tight end, but after he was moved from Offensive Tackle, he was labeled a Wide Receiver. Ellerson’s wide receivers were often bigger than most wide receivers because their primary role in the triple option was blocking. The main difference between a tight end in the Monken scheme and a Wide Receiver in both the Ellerson and Monken schemes is that wide receivers are split out wide and do most of their blocking against cornerbacks or safeties, while a tight end is more of a 6th offensive lineman and is more likely to take on linebackers and defensive ends. In most offenses the Wide Receivers are better receivers, but good hands are an important skill set, even for tight ends in the Monken version of the triple option. Finding players with the right skill set to play the position is often difficult because they have to have a relatively rare combination of size to take on linebackers and defensive ends along with speed and agility to be receivers when called upon.

Early Converts

With no tight ends on the roster when he arrived, we were wondering where Monken would go to find them. For the most part he chose to try a few defensive linemen, with Eddy Ruzga and Jacob Owens moved to the position, but he struck gold when he decided to convert Kelvin White from 4th string quarterback to tight end. White had the height, speed and agility for the position and only needed to bulk up a bit. White ended up being the most versatile player in the offensive lineup. He was identified as a tight end and that’s where he played most often, but he also lined up in the T-back position at times, and he was on-call to throw an occasional Hail Mary as the former quarterback with the strongest arm on the team.

The Maturation of the Tight End Recruits

Monken started recruiting tight ends in 2014, but GBK identified only two tight ends in the initial 2014 recruiting class. One was Emmanuel Aka a non-rated recruit out of Norcross, Georgia who was converted to a defensive lineman at USMAPS. Aka is no longer with the team. Zach Saum (6-5, 250 lbs) was the other recruit identified as a tight end by Rivals in the 2014 recruiting class. He earned a 5.3 Rivals rating at TE and he played that position at USMAPS in 2014. We expected to see him replace Kelvin White after White graduated, and he did appear in 3 games as a plebe and earned his varsity letter in 2015, but he sat out the entire 2016 season with an injury. He returned to action in 2017 and appeared in 12 games. Despite the avoidance of passing in the Army offense, Saum made one catch for 9 yards last season. We expect to see more of him in 2018, and he will be in competition for the top spot on the roster. Quinten Parker (6-1, 225 lbs) was another member of Monken’s 2014 recruiting class, but Parker was completely overlooked by Rivals coming out of high school. He was a defensive end and middle linebacker in high school and played offensive tackle at USMAPS in 2014. He did not see action in his plebe season of 2015; so it came as a bit of a surprise when he ended up replacing White as the top tight end in 2016. He appeared in 11 games as a yearling and caught one pass for 24 yards that season. He appeared in 12 games last season but had no starts. We rate him as the primary competitor with Zach Saum for the starting role at TE, and we might even see both seniors in the game at times this year.

All the Rest

The roster lists four additional tight ends, but only one of them has any game experience to date. Junior Michael Toure (6-3, 235) appeared in one game in 2017 but did not earn a varsity letter. Two additional juniors and one yearling are hoping to make their debut in college football this year. Given the size and athleticism required to be a tight end, their best opportunities might come on special teams, where speed and blocking ability are requirements.

GBK’s Assessment

This group will be one of the more experienced units returning this season with two experienced seniors competing to fill one position. We will be interested in seeing how Brent Davis makes use of this experience, especially with the lack of experience returning at offensive tackle this year. It may depend on whether he decides to pass the ball more or if he continues to try to win games throwing as few passes as possible. Less passing creates a greater need for blockers and leaves less time for players who are more accomplished at catching footballs.