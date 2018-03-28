We said it earlier, but it is worth repeating .... If you are looking for a daily dosage of Army Black Knights’ Spring Football Coverage, then you have come to the right place .... GoBlackKnights.com.
What should you expect? Well, let’s first share what you won’t be getting and that is simple blurs and tweets.
GBK will take you Inside The Huddle with our analysis, depth chart summary and injury updates and much more ... and no one does a better job breaking it all down than our own Sr. Writer, Gordon Larson.
Did we mention interviews (written & video) with coaches and players with our sideline reporter, Ashley Zarrelli? Stay tuned ...
#ICYM: RELATED PRE-SPRING/SPRING GBK PREMIUM & NON-PREMIUM ARTICLES:
- GBK Spring Preview - Quarterbacks
- GBK Photo Feature & Update: Spring Practice (#4)
- GBK Spring Preview - Slotbacks
- GBK Spring Preview - Fullbacks
- GBK Q&A: Exploring the “options” with SB/QB Kell Walker
- GBK Spring Preview - Wide Receivers
- 2018 'D' looks to make a name for themselves, including safety Max Regan (Non-Premium)
- Junior QB Kelvin Hopkins ready to compete for the starting job
(Non-Premium)
- GBK Spring Preview - Tight Ends (Non-Premium)
- GBK Spring Preview - Offensive Line
- Look for CB Elijah Riley to step up big time in 2018
- GBK: Army Black Knights Spring Practice - By the Numbers
- GBK Inside The Huddle: Pre-Spring look at the Army Defense
- Safety James ‘Gibby’ Gibson: 2018 Spring & Season Expectations
- LB Cole Christiansen: 2018 Spring & Season Expectations
**To chat with hundreds of other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**