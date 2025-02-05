FREE: National Signing Day - What's left to follow with the 2025 class?

Advertisement

2025 DB Commit Tapiwanashe Hananda makes it official

The first day of the Early Signing Period featured plenty of movement for the Black Knights relative to their wave of 2025 college football recruits. FREE - GBK Early National Signing Day Central (12/4/24) As the dust settles, though and the 2nd version of National Signing Day (2/5) sets in, there is still plenty to sort out with the class of 2025 for the rest of the week and beyond. Let's take a look at those prospects who have signed today. However, remember that this narrative will change throughout the day as members of the Army Black Knights’ 2025 recruiting class officially signed and GoBlackKnights.com will bring articles, photos and quotes.

National Signing Day (2/5) Signees

“I am excited and relieved to officially be signed as a D1 athlete here at West Point. Also, despite my excitement to attend West Point I wouldn’t call it anxiety, I am looking forward to enjoying the rest of my high school career and going out with a bang on the track this year.”

“It feels great to be signing with the Black Knights. I’m not only excited to play football, but also looking forward to the academic and military experience. I’m excited to go up and show the coaches what I can do.”

“It’s such a relief to have signed. The recruiting process is so stressful and it feels great to finally have found the place to call home. I was anxious before I made my visit and spent time with the current players. Now I'm just excited to get started. I'm ready to get to work and start the next chapter of my life.”

“Feels amazing signing today and being able to a part of a program as elite and prestigious as West Point … great education and great football is played. I’m a little nervous with the change of scenery especially living in the south nearly my whole life, but I’m ready and excited to be a part of the brotherhood.”

NSD (2/5) Photo Gallery - Army 2025 Recruiting Class

As we stated during the course of this recruiting season for the Black Knights, the 2025 Black Knights recruiting class is very solid … ... As such and from all of the prospects that make up the 2025 recruiting class, and as this NSD flows, we are looking forward to all of today's signees making it official and GBK will continue to update this Photo Gallery as the prospects officially sign. As they say ... "a picture is worth a thousand words."