Saturday’s upcoming Army-Colgate contest is right around the corner and a solid win can actually push the Black Knights into a Top 25 ranking.

However, before we move into our pre-game coverage of Saturday's upcoming contest as the Black Knights face-off against undefeated (9-0) Colgate ... once again we have decided to take step back in time for the moment and share with your some of amazing photos courtesy of Vanessa Williamson from last Saturday's contest in our GoBlackKnights.com Photo Feature.