Free Q&A: Senior NG Raymond Wright has surely come into his own
It seems like only yesterday that senior nose guard Raymond Wright made his way onto the campus of West Point to start his academy journey as both a Black Knights football player and a cadet at the academy.
The 6-foot-3, 300 pounder out of Charlotte, North Carolina is highly respected on and off the field, and even this afternoon during his weekly pre-game press conference, Head Coach Jeff Monken shared his thoughts on what Wright has meant to the program, especially this season.
“Ray is a really tough player, a good player, very athletic for a guy his size,” shared Monken during his weekly pre-game press conference. “We often talk about Ray Wright in terms of the type of guys that we want to recruit here for our line positions, whether it be a nose, defensive end, an offensive lineman ... we would take a guy like him for any one of those positions. He’s the right guy, the right body type, right athlete and right temperament.”
“If you are at our practices every day, Ray Wright is staying out at every practice and you see him over there on the slides or the bags working extra and a lot of times guys go out there with him .... veterans or freshmen. Very much like John Voit, from his first day here John Voit was out there after practice and proved to be a great leader and player for and I feel that Ray is an example of that as well. It’s the determination to be the very best he can be.”
And defensive coordinator Jay Bateman pointed out that the senior nose guard has been a consistent and dependable performer.
“He’s been very steady,” answered Bateman. “We can count on him every day. Better pass rusher then we have had and really playing well.”
GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with the Charlotte, North Carolina product after Tuesday’s practice for brief Q&A moment.
GBK: You played a very solid game up front on Saturday against Oklahoma and there were several defensive highlights. But one in particular was in the 4th quarter. Was the goal-line stance during the end of the contest, one of your best sports moments??
Wright: Absolutely. I mean for our defense to come down against a team like that, although we always expect to win and expect to play hard and we expect to make that play. So, for our defense to come together like that for the 3rd & 4th down stop I think it was huge. I think it says a lot about how we play and how we practice.
GBK: Another big game for you guys, as you visit Buffalo, who is undefeated at 3-0, coming of a win versus Rutgers. How important is this game for you guys?
Wright: It’s extremely important. One is because we have a bye week after that and we can either be 2-3 or 3-2 for two weeks. And on top of that we have goals that we are trying to accomplish as a team and this game is part of that. Like you said we are getting noticed as a program, but we everyday we play with a chip on our shoulders and this is just another game to prove the team that we are and the team that we want to be.
GBK: When you first made your way here as a student-athlete out of high school, is there where you saw Coach Monken taking and building the program?
Wright: Yes and this is also where my class wanted to get to as well. When I came in for Beast and we started to get into football camp ... the competition level that we (frosh class) brought to the team was a lot different then what was present.
GBK: Looking back on what you have done here as a ball player, along with the things you have learned as a cadet and future Army officer ... do you have any regrets in making West Point your college decision?
Wright: Absolutely not. I think everywhere there are ups and downs, but I love my teammates and being around them and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than West Point.
