



It seems like only yesterday that senior nose guard Raymond Wright made his way onto the campus of West Point to start his academy journey as both a Black Knights football player and a cadet at the academy.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pounder out of Charlotte, North Carolina is highly respected on and off the field, and even this afternoon during his weekly pre-game press conference, Head Coach Jeff Monken shared his thoughts on what Wright has meant to the program, especially this season.

“Ray is a really tough player, a good player, very athletic for a guy his size,” shared Monken during his weekly pre-game press conference. “We often talk about Ray Wright in terms of the type of guys that we want to recruit here for our line positions, whether it be a nose, defensive end, an offensive lineman ... we would take a guy like him for any one of those positions. He’s the right guy, the right body type, right athlete and right temperament.”

“If you are at our practices every day, Ray Wright is staying out at every practice and you see him over there on the slides or the bags working extra and a lot of times guys go out there with him .... veterans or freshmen. Very much like John Voit, from his first day here John Voit was out there after practice and proved to be a great leader and player for and I feel that Ray is an example of that as well. It’s the determination to be the very best he can be.”

And defensive coordinator Jay Bateman pointed out that the senior nose guard has been a consistent and dependable performer.

“He’s been very steady,” answered Bateman. “We can count on him every day. Better pass rusher then we have had and really playing well.”

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with the Charlotte, North Carolina product after Tuesday’s practice for brief Q&A moment.